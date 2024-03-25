Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Girls On The Go is a community of women devoted to improving health and well-being. Starting as a beginner running group, GOTG has evolved into a safe community for girls in the region to come together to socialise and become their best selves. Created in September last year, more people continue to join the group each week and have garnered over 31,000 followers on their Instagram account.

Stephanie Barney, 22, and Caitlin Lewing, 21, are the brains behind the group. They decided to bring the club to life to help combat the loneliness epidemic that many people are struggling with in the region. We had the opportunity to speak to Caitlin and delve deeper into the community!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why was the Girls on the Go community created? “We started Girls on the Go five months ago as a beginner-friendly running group for women in Liverpool to join, feel more confident and make friends along the way! A few of our girls expressed they felt lonely in the city for numerous different reasons, and as two out of three of our co-founders had a background in event organising, we decided to host our first girl-only event. We believe our community is vital in Liverpool to combat the loneliness epidemic and make girls aware they aren't alone in feeling this way and it is never too late to start building friendships.“

Do you have any plans for 2024? “Our plans for 2024 are nothing but big! As well as exposing our Liverpool community to different creative and fitness events, we would love to start expanding throughout the UK and diminishing loneliness one city at a time!”

What would you say to anybody who might be feeling nervous about coming to an event? “The majority of our girls come alone and leave with girls they have never met before and host conversations filled with fun and a new found love for each other. Everyone is there for the same purpose and there's absolutely no reason you shouldn't be included in that either!”

Girls on the Go host a range of events including pottery painting classes, bingo events and fun workshops which will run through spring and the rest of the year. The group also love to support charities that help women and children, including Children in Need and Refugee Women Connect. You can find the community at Sefton Park every Saturday and Sunday, with the weekly runs starting from 10am.