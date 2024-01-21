This two-bed property is on the market for offers over £180,000.

A 'stunning' property is on the market in Southport, with a price tag perfect for first-time buyers.

Situated on Ivy Street, the two-bed home is ideal for those commuting to Liverpool, at just 0.5 miles from Meols Cop train station, and 0.7 miles away from Southport Station.

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £180,000, the property description reads: "Flexi Agent are proud to promote this stunning, two double bedroom semi-detached family home, situated in a prime residential location in close proximity to a wealth of amenities.

"The property has undergone extensive improvement works and is now offered for sale as an ideal first time and or family purchase." Key property features include a living room with bay window, dining room and a generously sized kitchen as well as two generously-sized double bedrooms and a four piece family bathroom.

Location: Ivy Street, Southport

Price: Offers in excess of £180,000

Estate agent: Flexi Agent

