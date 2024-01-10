Register
BREAKING

Merseyside house prices 2024: The 13 most expensive streets to buy a property in Wirral ranked

Wirral is a popular choice for family homes, with beautiful green spaces and public transport links to Liverpool and Chester.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT

Wirral is a sought after location for those looking to buy homes, with an array of beautiful green spaces, quaint villages and public transport links to Liverpool and Chester. However, getting on the property ladder is a difficult task, with rising interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments.

Buying a property on some streets in Wirral is even more difficult, with prices much higher than the standard listings for the area.

According to the latest Land Registry figures, the average Wirral house price is £210,969, while those looking to buy a detached property would have to spend £364,939 on average.

The 23 most expensive streets to buy a property in Liverpool ranked

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across the Wirral peninsula.

The statistics show that the cheapest street in Wirral had an average sold price of around £50,000, while the most expensive street was more than £1.3m. So, which streets in Wirral have the most expensive homes?

Below are the priciest streets, roads and avenues in each postcode in Wirral and their average sale price.

The average property price for Kings Drive in Caldy is £1,380,000 - based on three sales up to October 2023.

1. CH48 - Kings Drive - £1,380,000

The average property price for Kings Drive in Caldy is £1,380,000 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

The average property price for Stanley Road in Hoylake is £1,243,333 - based on three sales up to October 2023.

2. CH47 - Stanley Road - £1,243,333

The average property price for Stanley Road in Hoylake is £1,243,333 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

The average property price for Gayton Lane in Lower Heswall is £1,101,250 - based on four sales up to October 2023.

3. CH60 - Gayton Lane - £1,101,250

The average property price for Gayton Lane in Lower Heswall is £1,101,250 - based on four sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

The average property price for Bidston Road in Prenton is £946,666 - based on three sales up to October 2023.

4. CH43 - Bidston Road - £946,666

The average property price for Bidston Road in Prenton is £946,666 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolInterest RatesHOUSE pricesChesterDataStatistics