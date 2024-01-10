Wirral is a popular choice for family homes, with beautiful green spaces and public transport links to Liverpool and Chester.

Wirral is a sought after location for those looking to buy homes, with an array of beautiful green spaces, quaint villages and public transport links to Liverpool and Chester. However, getting on the property ladder is a difficult task, with rising interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments.

Buying a property on some streets in Wirral is even more difficult, with prices much higher than the standard listings for the area.

According to the latest Land Registry figures, the average Wirral house price is £210,969, while those looking to buy a detached property would have to spend £364,939 on average.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across the Wirral peninsula.

The statistics show that the cheapest street in Wirral had an average sold price of around £50,000, while the most expensive street was more than £1.3m. So, which streets in Wirral have the most expensive homes?

Below are the priciest streets, roads and avenues in each postcode in Wirral and their average sale price.

1 . CH48 - Kings Drive - £1,380,000 The average property price for Kings Drive in Caldy is £1,380,000 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

2 . CH47 - Stanley Road - £1,243,333 The average property price for Stanley Road in Hoylake is £1,243,333 - based on three sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth

3 . CH60 - Gayton Lane - £1,101,250 The average property price for Gayton Lane in Lower Heswall is £1,101,250 - based on four sales up to October 2023. Photo: Google Earth