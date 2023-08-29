The terraced house is the cheapest in Merseyside and has excellent public transport links to Liverpool.

Take a look inside Merseyside’s cheapest house, with a guide price of £15,000.

The property on Derby Road is ‘in need of improvement’ but Auction House believe it has a potential rental income of approximately £7,200 per year.

Briefly comprising a dining room, living room, kitchen, and bathroom on the ground floor, the house has two bedrooms on the first floor and a rear yard.

The house is just 0.5 miles from Green Lane station and 0.6 miles from Birkenhead Central station, making it a great location for commuters to Liverpool and beyond.

For sale by national auction, the property will go on the market from September 4 at 1.00pm, closing at 1.00pm the following day.

