Merseyside property: ‘Impressive’ detached house for sale in ‘highly desirable’ Southport location
Estate agents believe the Merseyside property would make an ‘ideal family home’
Listed on Zoopla for offers over £395,000 - a ground rent of £13 per year - the Southport property features a sun-catching lawned garden and is just 0.4 miles away from Ainsdale station.
The Zoopla property description reads: “Flexi-Agent are delighted to offer for sale this impressive three bedroom detached family home situated in the highly desirable Ainsdale location close to the picturesque dunes and pinewoods. It is a stones throw away from the village offering a range of amenities.
“The property would make an ideal family home and briefly comprises; Entrance porch, a stunning living room with a feature fireplace, a further reception room with sliding doors leading to the rear garden, dining room, a modern fitted kitchen with neutral tone shaker style units, study and and useful downstairs WC.”
- Three Bedrooms
- Detached
- Sought after area
- Two reception rooms
- Study
- Stylish Bathroom
- Downstairs WC
- Garage
- Sun catching rear garden