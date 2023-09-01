Register
Merseyside property: ‘Impressive’ detached house for sale in ‘highly desirable’ Southport location

Estate agents believe the Merseyside property would make an ‘ideal family home’

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:15 BST

An ‘impressive’ family home is up for sale, in one of Merseyside’s most desirable seaside towns.

Listed on Zoopla for offers over £395,000 - a ground rent of £13 per year - the Southport property features a sun-catching lawned garden and is just 0.4 miles away from Ainsdale station.

The Zoopla property description reads: “Flexi-Agent are delighted to offer for sale this impressive three bedroom detached family home situated in the highly desirable Ainsdale location close to the picturesque dunes and pinewoods. It is a stones throw away from the village offering a range of amenities.

“The property would make an ideal family home and briefly comprises; Entrance porch, a stunning living room with a feature fireplace, a further reception room with sliding doors leading to the rear garden, dining room, a modern fitted kitchen with neutral tone shaker style units, study and and useful downstairs WC.”

- Three Bedrooms

- Detached

- Sought after area

- Two reception rooms

- Study

- Stylish Bathroom

- Downstairs WC

- Garage

- Sun catching rear garden

Take a look at this detached home in Ainsdale.

1. Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale PR9

Take a look at this detached home in Ainsdale.

The property features two large reception rooms.

2. Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale PR9

The property features two large reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

With one of them opening onto the garden.

3. Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale PR9

With one of them opening onto the garden. Photo: Zoopla

A second reception room is currently used for dining and relaxing.

4. Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale PR9

A second reception room is currently used for dining and relaxing. Photo: Zoopla

