Merseyside property: ‘Truly unique’ detached house for sale in Formby is a ‘masterpiece’

The four-bed, detached home is close to The National Trust red squirrel reserve.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST

A ‘truly unique’ four-bed property is for sale in one of Merseyside’s most sought after areas - for offers in the region of £750,000.

Located in the heart of Formby, the beautiful detached home sits in a a quiet cul de sac, within close proximity to The National Trust.

The Zoopla property description by Entwistle Green reads: “Welcome to this luxury, four bedroom detached property which has undergone extensive renovations with no expense spared. Everything in this stunning home is of high quality and offers spacious, contemporary living.

“This delightful home awaits its new owners to simply move in and begin their lives without the need of any work, it has been maintained to an exceptional standard and is situated on a quiet cul de sac in a popular and sought after area of Formby within close proximity to The National Trust.”

The estate agent added: “This is a truly unique masterpiece; we strongly advise early inspection.”

  • Double garage
  • Lounge
  • Open plan living area with fitted kitchen, island and integrated appliances
  • Utility room
  • Master bedroom with en-suite featuring bath and shower
  • Additional three bedrooms
  • Family bathroom with laundry shoot into downstairs utility room
  • Landscaped garden and patio area
Take a look at this unique home in Formby.

1. Kirklake Bank, Formby L37

Take a look at this unique home in Formby. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

The property features an open plan kitchen and living area.

2. Kirklake Bank, Formby L37

The property features an open plan kitchen and living area. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

With a lovely kitchen island.

3. Kirklake Bank, Formby L37

With a lovely kitchen island. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

And ample space for entertaining.

4. Kirklake Bank, Formby L37

And ample space for entertaining. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

