The four-bed, detached home is close to The National Trust red squirrel reserve.

A ‘truly unique’ four-bed property is for sale in one of Merseyside’s most sought after areas - for offers in the region of £750,000.

Located in the heart of Formby, the beautiful detached home sits in a a quiet cul de sac, within close proximity to The National Trust.

The Zoopla property description by Entwistle Green reads: “Welcome to this luxury, four bedroom detached property which has undergone extensive renovations with no expense spared. Everything in this stunning home is of high quality and offers spacious, contemporary living.

“This delightful home awaits its new owners to simply move in and begin their lives without the need of any work, it has been maintained to an exceptional standard and is situated on a quiet cul de sac in a popular and sought after area of Formby within close proximity to The National Trust.”

The estate agent added: “This is a truly unique masterpiece; we strongly advise early inspection.”

Double garage

Lounge

Open plan living area with fitted kitchen, island and integrated appliances

Utility room

Master bedroom with en-suite featuring bath and shower

Additional three bedrooms

Family bathroom with laundry shoot into downstairs utility room

Landscaped garden and patio area

Undefined: H2

1 . Kirklake Bank, Formby L37 Take a look at this unique home in Formby. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

2 . Kirklake Bank, Formby L37 The property features an open plan kitchen and living area. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

3 . Kirklake Bank, Formby L37 With a lovely kitchen island. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla

4 . Kirklake Bank, Formby L37 And ample space for entertaining. Photo: Entwistle Green/Zoopla