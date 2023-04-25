Register
Merseyside property: Inside £1.2m Birkdale mansion with roof terrace, swimming pool and jacuzzi

Take a look at this seven-bedroom, with four floors, in a much-sought-after neighbourhood.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

Step inside this magnificent home in the sought after area of Birkdale.

The huge property features seven bedrooms, a fitness room, entertainment room and there is the opportunity for even more bedrooms or reception rooms as several are currently being used as treatment rooms for the owner’s business.

On the roof, there is a large terrace space, which could be converted into a lovely dining area or terrace garden.

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £1,200,000, the property has luxury features such as an indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Take a look around and let us know what you think.

Step inside this huge home in the heart of Birkdale.

1. Westbourne Road, Birkdale

Step inside this huge home in the heart of Birkdale. Photo: Rightmove

The impressive home has four floors and tons of character.

2. Westbourne Road, Birkdale

The impressive home has four floors and tons of character. Photo: Rightmove

The home features high ceilings and beautiful chandeliers.

3. Westbourne Road, Birkdale

The home features high ceilings and beautiful chandeliers. Photo: Rightmove

The sitting room features intricate ceiling decoration.

4. Westbourne Road, Birkdale

The sitting room features intricate ceiling decoration. Photo: Rightmove

