Take a look at this seven-bedroom, with four floors, in a much-sought-after neighbourhood.

Step inside this magnificent home in the sought after area of Birkdale.

The huge property features seven bedrooms, a fitness room, entertainment room and there is the opportunity for even more bedrooms or reception rooms as several are currently being used as treatment rooms for the owner’s business.

On the roof, there is a large terrace space, which could be converted into a lovely dining area or terrace garden.

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £1,200,000, the property has luxury features such as an indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Take a look around and let us know what you think.

