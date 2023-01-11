Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Merseyside property: Is this the cheapest house in Liverpool, for sale with a guide price of £15,000?

The two bedroom property needs a lot of work.

By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

This property in Anfield is up for auction, with a guide price of just £15,000.

The mid-terrace home is located on Sunlight Street and has two bedrooms, however, it needs a lot of work.

The property is old and damaged and needs completely refurbishing. Image: Taylor James Auctions
Most Popular
It will need new flooring. Image: Taylor James Auctions

The property has a reception room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms and also benefits from a rear garden.

The auction house states the house will require updating, however, could make £8,400 per year from rental income.

The reception room leads to the kitchen. Image: Taylor James Auctions
The small bathroom needs refurbishment. Image: Taylor James Auctions

The online auction will be held on Wednesday February 1, with bidding opening at 8:00am.

The full listing is available via Taylor James Auctions.

PropertySaleWork