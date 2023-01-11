This property in Anfield is up for auction, with a guide price of just £15,000.
The mid-terrace home is located on Sunlight Street and has two bedrooms, however, it needs a lot of work.
The property has a reception room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms and also benefits from a rear garden.
The auction house states the house will require updating, however, could make £8,400 per year from rental income.
The online auction will be held on Wednesday February 1, with bidding opening at 8:00am.
The full listing is available via Taylor James Auctions.
