The four bedroom, four bathroom house in Rainford has ample ground and parking for an array of expensive cars, plus an annexe complex for guests.

If you have wondered how the other half lived you are not alone - we take a look at what a couple of million pounds could buy you here in Merseyside.

The house in Rainford, located in between Kirkby and St Helens - comes with a sweeping stair case, no less than three chandeliers and, of course, a wine fridge.

Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property - more information can be found on RightMove here.

Undefined: related

1. Merseyside mansion The house is located in Rainford, Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove

2. Merseyside mansion The property sits within its own grounds at the top of a private drive (which could be gated). Photo: Rightmove

3. Rightmove They are offering this property for sale as a turnkey furnished home, tastefully finished with some of the finest furniture and artwork. Photo: Rightmove

4. Merseyside mansion The grand entrance hall features a purpose-built and bespoke sweeping staircase leading you to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove