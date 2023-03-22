These streets all have average house prices of under £50,000.

House prices in Liverpool continue to rise despite a slight drop in property value across the North West as a whole, the latest HM Land Registry figures show.

A 0.2% increase in December means property prices in the area have grown by 14.1% over the last year, making it even tougher for young families and first-time buyers to find a home.

The average Liverpool house price in December was £183,512, while first-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £162,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £49,000 more than in December 2017.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £23,000 – putting the area 13th among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

However, there are still some areas in the city where you can find affordable property.

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across the country . The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets across Liverpool and the city centre.

One street in the region has an incredibly low average house price of just £26,500, but which other streets are the cheapest? Here, we take a look at the streets in Liverpool that are perfect for those looking to bag a bargain home.

1 . New Road Court - L14 New Road Court, Tuebrook, Liverpool. L14 8EF / Average sold price: £26,500. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Rutter Street - L8 Rutter Street, Toxteth, Liverpool. L8 6AG / Average sold price: £32,700. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Sunlight Street - L6 Sunlight Street, Anfield, Liverpool. L6 4AG / Average sold price: £37,999. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Jason Street - L5 Jason Street, Everton, Liverpool. L5 5EN & L5 5EB / Average sold price: £37,119 & £39,662 Photo: Google Street View