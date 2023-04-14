Merseyside property: What £100k could buy in one of Wirral’s most affordable areas

Birkenhead is one the cheapest neighbourhoods in Wirral.

Birkenhead is one the Wirral area’s with the most affordable homes, with Birkenhead South and Birkenhead Central having the cheapest average house prices in the borough.

The average sold price in Birkenhead was around £100,000, according to the latest data, but what can kind that of money buy you?

We’ve scoured the property market and found a modern two-bed home in Birkenhead, listed on Rightmove as £100,000. The lovely apartment is close to a number of transport links and amenities, and has been tastefully finished throughout.

Perfect for first-time buyers, or those looking to invest, the property features a large open plan kitchen/living room, two spacious bedrooms, a study, and bathroom, as well as parking spaces outside.

1 . Old Chester Road, Birkenhead Step inside this lovely home... Photo: Rightmove

2 . Old Chester Road, Birkenhead The kitchen features modern fixtures.

3 . Old Chester Road, Birkenhead The living room features lovely high ceilings. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Old Chester Road, Birkenhead The open plan layout means there is easy access to the kitchen and dining space.