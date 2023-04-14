Register
Merseyside property: What £100k could buy in one of Wirral’s most affordable areas

Birkenhead is one the cheapest neighbourhoods in Wirral.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Birkenhead is one the Wirral area’s with the most affordable homes, with Birkenhead South and Birkenhead Central having the cheapest average house prices in the borough.

The average sold price in Birkenhead was around £100,000, according to the latest data, but what can kind that of money buy you?

- Wirral’s cheapest neighbourhoods

We’ve scoured the property market and found a modern two-bed home in Birkenhead, listed on Rightmove as £100,000. The lovely apartment is close to a number of transport links and amenities, and has been tastefully finished throughout.

Perfect for first-time buyers, or those looking to invest, the property features a large open plan kitchen/living room, two spacious bedrooms, a study, and bathroom, as well as parking spaces outside.

Take a look around...

Step inside this lovely home...

1. Old Chester Road, Birkenhead

Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen features modern fixtures.

2. Old Chester Road, Birkenhead

Photo: Rightmove

The living room features lovely high ceilings.

3. Old Chester Road, Birkenhead

Photo: Rightmove

The open plan layout means there is easy access to the kitchen and dining space.

4. Old Chester Road, Birkenhead

Photo: Rightmove

