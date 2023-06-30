The seaside town is top of the list, but a Mersyside neighbour is languishing at the foot of the table.

Southport has been named as the cleanest place to dine out in the UK following a nationwide study of food hygiene ratings. However, a fellow Merseyside town has been revealed as one of the worst.

The research analysed official Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 218,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, to provide an average rating for towns and cities across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a number of highly-rated eateries, and only one business with a zero star rating, Southport topped the charts with an average overall score of 4.92 out of five for its 418 restaurants, cafes, takeaways, pubs and bars.

At the other end of the scale, St Helens ranked fourth from bottom in the UK, with an average score of 4.16 out of five for its 328 premises. Walsall came in last with a 4.03 rating.

The report, by High Speed Training , found that national ratings improved in 2023, compared with 2022.

Food Standards Agency ratings: The system gives businesses a score from five to zero which is displayed at premises and online so customers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed. A score of five indicates that hygiene standards are ‘very good’, whereas a score of zero means ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North West food hygiene: The average food hygiene rating across all food establishments in the North West was 4.40 from over 13,000 premises, placing the region eighth in the national rankings. Last year, the North West placed ninth, so it seems the region’s food hygiene standards are improving.

One in four takeaways (26.8%) across the region scored three or below, and 85% of premises were handed a rating of four or a five by health inspectors. The percentage of takeaways scoring a three or below was 33% in Liverpool, beating Manchester with 36%.

The North West placed eighth out of all UK regions. Image: High Speed Training.

Merseyside town and cities - average food hygiene ratings 2023:

Southport: Score of 4.92 out of 5, from 418 premises. Number 1 nationally.

Score of 4.92 out of 5, from 418 premises. Number 1 nationally. Liverpool: Score of 4.28 out of 5, from 2198 premises. Number 54 nationally.

Score of 4.28 out of 5, from 2198 premises. Number 54 nationally. Birkenhead: Score of 4.22 out of 5, from 432 premises. Number 57 nationally.

Score of 4.22 out of 5, from 432 premises. Number 57 nationally. St Helens: Score of 4.16 out of 5, from 328 premises. Number 60 nationally.

According to the report, St Helens was in the bottom four for food hygiene ratings nationally, ahead of Bolton, Birmingham and Walsall.