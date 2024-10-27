Orange leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, decorated houses and a chill in the air means autumn is here. And, if you want to embrace the season, you don’t need to travel far as Merseyside is home to a number of beautiful villages that are perfect for an autumnal day out.
From Sefton’s coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places explore - and they look even more incredible when surrounded by trees donning golden leaves.
We’ve picked out eight gorgeous villages in and around Merseyside that are especially picturesque during the autumn months. Let us know your favourite places for an autumnal day trip in the comments section.
1. Halsall VIllage, Lancashire
Although Halsall isn’t in Merseyside, it is known by locals and located just across the border near Ormskirk. Home to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Halsall has a population of around 2,000 people and vast farmland. | Visit Lancashire
2. Churchtown, Southport
Churchtown is an historic village in Southport, home to independent shops, cafes and pubs. Its Botanic Gardens are especially magical during autumn. | Visit Southport
3. Brimstage, Wirral
Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. It also home to the Maize Maze, an arts and craft shop and local pubs. | Image: Jorge Franganillo CC
4. Port Sunlight, Wirral
Port Sunlight was built by Lord Lever at the end of the 19th century. It is home to a museum, beautiful architecture, Lady Lever Art Gallery and 130 acres of parkland and gardens - which are especially gorgeous during the autumn months. Guided walking tours of the village are available, or you can jump on the train from Liverpool and explore yourself. | Port Sunlight Village Trust
