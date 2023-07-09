These are the perfect spots for a peaceful walk.

Summer is here and while the weather may not currently be ideal for a walk, with thunder and lightning, sunshine is on the way and it’s time to start planning some lovely days out.

Merseyside is full of lovely outdoor spaces, which are ideal for a free family adventure, or for a sunrise run, but which of our parks and coastlines are the most beautiful?

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us their favourite green spaces, parks and coastal walks in Merseyside, and we received a number of suggestions.

From Allerton Towers to Crosby Marina, these are the places you need to explore this summer.

1 . Otterspool Promenade Enjoy the remarkable views of Wirral from across the River Mersey as you walk your dog, cycle your bike or fly a kite - the options are endless and wonderful. Photo: User calflier001 via Wikimedia

2 . Liverpool waterfront The waterfront is a beautiful area, with views of the Three Graces, the Mersey and a range of lovely shops and eateries to explore. Photo: Emma Dukes

3 . Woolton Woods and Camp Hill Spanning 74 acres, Camp Hill and Woolton Woods sit within a conservation area in South Liverpool. A range of beautiful flowers can be seen, as well as wild animals. Photo: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

4 . Allerton Towers Allerton Towers is a stunning 35 acre park in South Liverpool, open to the public all year round. It is full of little areas to explore, including a partially walled garden . Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia Commons CC SA 2.0

