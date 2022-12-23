The six bedroom, three bathroom detached residence in Wirral stands in private grounds and offers stunning views over to North Wales and the Dee Estuary - on the market for £3.75million.

This beautiful Wirral property exudes luxury, and sophistication, and also offers a substantial living space - spanning 4,931 sq ft. Standing in private grounds, surrounded by trees it’s located in the exclusive village of Thorsway, Caldy within the Conservation Area.

In 2013, the property was nominated for riba Mansell house of the year and the judging panel commented that with elements of “America’s west coast mid-century modern homes” it is an “original and inspiring new composition that matches the quality of its setting in every way.”

With six bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1.18 acres of land, this private home is truly outstanding, with a £3.75million price tag to match.

Not impressed yet? Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property - more information can be found on RightMove.

The ground floor consists of five of the bedrooms, a bathroom, office and large kitchen/living area. The kitchen is filled with natural light and stunning features such an island workspace.

The building, named Rockmount, is an unusual and linear layout making it even more astonishing. The home boasts exceptional views, six bedrooms and an outdoor pool. It is a private area with a lot of space and minimal noise.

The exterior is clad with wood and stone.

The first floor reception rooms have views of North Wales and a contemporary finish.