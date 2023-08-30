These parts of Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley and Ormskirk have the most expensive house prices.

House prices differ greatly across Merseyside, with affluent areas seeing average house prices of nearly £400,000, compared with other parts seeing average house prices of around £100,000.

But, which places with an ‘L’ postcode are the most expensive to buy a property in?

Using data from real estate company Rightmove, we have complied a list of the 11 postcodes with the most expensive average house prices in and around Liverpool - including areas such as Sefton, Knowsley and Ormskirk - which have a ‘Liverpool’ postcode.

Based on Rightmove’s ‘sold prices’ from the last 12 months, here are the most expensive ‘L’ postcodes to buy a property in.

1 . L37 - Formby, Sefton Properties with an L37 postcode had an overall average price of £371,310 over the last year. Photo: Francis via Adobe Stock.

2 . L18 - Mossley Hill, Liverpool Properties with an L18 postcode had an overall average price of £361,443 over the last year. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia Commons

3 . L39 - Aughton, Ormskirk Properties with an L39 postcode had an overall average price of £342,555 over the last year. Photo: Peter McDermott, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons