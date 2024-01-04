One of Liverpool’s most up-and-coming areas, Toxteth has been praised for its cultural and community vibe.

Toxteth has experienced mixed fortunes over the years, but L8 is on the rise. Statistically one of Liverpool’s most up-and-coming neighbourhoods, it has been name-checked in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live in the UK 2023 guide.

With beautiful green spaces, a whole host of independent businesses plus a wonderfully diverse community we take a closer look at the area, its history and all it has to offer.

The vibe: If you're a Scouser, you probably already know how dynamic it is, but now Toxteth has come to the attention of the wider world. The Sunday Times named Liverpool as one of the best places to live in the country, with the experts determining Toxteth as their pick for an affordable area to reside. They praised the neighbourhood for its cultural and community vibe.

At a glance:

Lodge Lane is peppered with independent shops and restaurants. You can almost eat your way around the world without having to leave this street.

Grade II listed Princes Park has a fishing lake and historical features. Located in the heart of L8, it’s well used by many different communities to exercise, play and enjoy the wildlife.

A street in the area was even awarded the Turner Prize. In 2016 Assemble won Britain's leading contemporary art award for the regeneration scheme for derelict houses in Granby four streets.

Notable figures born in the area include footballer Robbie Fowler and astronomer Jeremiah Horrocks, the first person to demonstrate that the Moon moved around the Earth in an elliptical orbit.

Revival: Recent census data reveals Toxteth to be one of the main up-and-coming areas of Liverpool. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we are able to determine which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were ten years earlier and L8 scores very highly.