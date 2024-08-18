In recent weeks, Liverpool has seen the transformation of an historic bank building on Castle Street, the opening of Petit Cafe’s third site and the launch of popular brunch spot, Ezra and Gil. And, even more new, exciting eateries, bars and shops are preparing to welcome customers. Liverpool-born sportswear brand, Montirex, is set to open in the city centre this autumn and a luxury restaurant brand loved by the rich and famous has set its sights on one of the city’s historic streets.