Liverpool’s everchanging food, drink and shopping scene is set to become even more impressive, with major retailers and restauranteurs planning to launch in the city.
In recent weeks, Liverpool has seen the transformation of an historic bank building on Castle Street, the opening of Petit Cafe’s third site and the launch of popular brunch spot, Ezra and Gil. And, even more new, exciting eateries, bars and shops are preparing to welcome customers.
Liverpool-born sportswear brand, Montirex, is set to open in the city centre this autumn and a luxury restaurant brand loved by the rich and famous has set its sights on one of the city’s historic streets.
Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have put together a list of some of the most exciting new openings coming to Liverpool, from a viral Japanese clothing brand to a global darts bar. Take a look at the list below.
1. Uniqlo, Liverpool ONE
According to planning documents, Japanese retailer, Uniqlo, is opening a new store on Paradise Street. Taking over the former Tessuti unit, it is unclear when the shop will be opening. | Contributed
2. The Ivy, Castle Street
The vacant former Bank of England building on Castle Street is to be brought back to life as Troia Restaurants has secured planning permission to bring the much-loved Ivy brand to the city. The council confirmed it gave the go-ahead for the brand to move forward with its plans on Monday (July 1). The former bank building is now on course to be The Ivy’s third North West venue.
| yackers1 - stock.adobe.com
3. Flight Club, Chavasse Park
Global Social Darts concept, Flight Club, will join Liverpool ONE in August, at Chavasse Park. Taking over the former home of Boujee, Flight Club will span two floors with two feature bars. | Emma Dukes
4. Montirex, Liverpool ONE
Montirex was founded by Liverpool’s very own Daniel Yuen and Kieran Riddell-Austin in 2019 and their sports and outdoor gear can be seen adorning Liverpudlians all over the city. Now, the brand is coming to Liverpool ONE with a new pop-up store set to launch this autumn. | Daniel Yuen via LinkedIn
