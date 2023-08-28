3 . The Bridewell

A a former police station and prison, Campbell Street bridewell is now a pub. The cells still remain and have been turned into booths. Victorian author Charles Dickens was sworn in as a as special constable in Liverpool ‘while diving into the obscurest streets and lanes of the port’ as part of his research in 1860. His headquarters for the night was the bridewell. A plaque commemorating his day with the Liverpool police now adorns the wall of the pub. Photo: Image: Google Street View