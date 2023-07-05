National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds for July, and some Liverpool residents are among the winners. The winners of this month’s top £1,000,000 top prize hail from Staffordshire and Norfolk.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

July Premium Bond winners in Liverpool

Below are some of the high prize winners in Liverpool out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in July 2023.

310YX131394 (purchased September 2017) £10,000

446DE122459 (purchased March 2021) £10,000

334ZH099371 (purchased July 2018) £10,000

347SX563395 - (purchased December 2018)

436EJ375372 (purchased January 2021) £10,000

310CS799760 (purchased August 2017) £5,000

311LE075030 (purchased September 2017) £5,000