It is just a short walk away from Formby Beach and the National Trust Squirrel Reserve.

A luxury property in the heart of Formby is on the market for more than two million pounds.

Listed on Zoopla for £2,250,000, the impressive home is on one of the ‘most desirable roads’ in the North West, conveniently placed for a peaceful walk through the National Trust Squirrel Reserve or a visit to Formby Beach.

The property description by estate agents, Savills, reads: “82 Freshfield Road is an outstanding new build which has been built to an exacting standard of construction and design. It combines the very best elements required for contemporary family living and despite its scale it is a comfortable and manageable home.

“It is a beautifully presented property incorporating high quality fixtures and fittings and an impressive symmetry. This smart home has been installed with a large number of state-of-the-art hi-tech fittings including extensive security systems and recessed lighting throughout.”

Features include:

State-of-the-art swimming pool

Open plan kitchen/living area

Spacious basement area

Five bedrooms

Principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite bathroom

Total of four bathrooms

Extensive security systems

1 . Freshfield Road, Formby Take a look at this impressive mansion in Formby. Photo: Zoopla/Savills

2 . Freshfield Road, Formby The property is incredibly sleek and modern. Photo: Zoopla/Savills

3 . Freshfield Road, Formby It looks like a hotel. Photo: Zoopla/Savills

4 . Freshfield Road, Formby There is a state-of-the-art swimming pool. Photo: Zoopla/Savills

