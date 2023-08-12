Liverpool dream property: ‘Outstanding’ Formby mansion on the market for £2,250,000
It is just a short walk away from Formby Beach and the National Trust Squirrel Reserve.
A luxury property in the heart of Formby is on the market for more than two million pounds.
Listed on Zoopla for £2,250,000, the impressive home is on one of the ‘most desirable roads’ in the North West, conveniently placed for a peaceful walk through the National Trust Squirrel Reserve or a visit to Formby Beach.
The property description by estate agents, Savills, reads: “82 Freshfield Road is an outstanding new build which has been built to an exacting standard of construction and design. It combines the very best elements required for contemporary family living and despite its scale it is a comfortable and manageable home.
“It is a beautifully presented property incorporating high quality fixtures and fittings and an impressive symmetry. This smart home has been installed with a large number of state-of-the-art hi-tech fittings including extensive security systems and recessed lighting throughout.”
Features include:
- State-of-the-art swimming pool
- Open plan kitchen/living area
- Spacious basement area
- Five bedrooms
- Principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite bathroom
- Total of four bathrooms
- Extensive security systems