Scouse icon Paul O’Grady is no stranger to the role having first played it in 1998

Paul O’Grady has landed a role in an upcoming UK tour of the much-loved musical Annie - and of course, the show featuring the Scouse icon will be stopping off in Liverpool .

The award-winning television, radio and stage star will return to the role of Miss Hannigan, having first played it at the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1998.

Paul is no stranger to treading the boards - his theatre credits include playing the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium and pantomimes including Cinderella and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

When it comes to the small screen, he’s best known as the host of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, The Paul O’Grady Show, Channel 4’s Blind Date and BBC One’s Blankety Blank.

When is Paul O’Grady coming to Liverpool in Annie UK Tour 2023?

Liverpool is the fourth stop on the tour, which kicks off in March 2023.

The show will run at the city’s Empire theatre from June 5, 2023 to June 10, 2023.

Paul O’Grady in Annie UK Tour 2023: Full list of show dates

Theatre Royal Newcastle (Tuesday, March 7 - Saturday, March 11 2023)

Edinburgh Playhouse (Tuesday, March 21 - Saturday, March 25 2023)

Mayflower Theatre Southampton (Monday, April 24 - Saturday, April 29 2023)

Liverpool Empire Theatre (Monday, June 5 - Saturday, June 10 2023)

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre (Monday, August 28 - Saturday, September 2 2023)

Bristol Hippodrome (Monday, November 20 - Saturday, November 25 2023)

How to get tickets to see Paul O’Grady in Annie UK Tour 2023?

Tickets are available to buy from £13, subject to a transaction fee of £3.80.

The show is two hours 30 minutes long, including an interval.

Tickets for the show at Liverpool Empire are available to purchase on the ATG Tickets website .

What is Annie the musical?

Annie is a Broadway musical based upon the Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie and an 1885 poem of the same title.

The musical is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, when brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.

The musical was adapted into films in 1982, 1999 and 2014.