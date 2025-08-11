11 best stargazing spots in Merseyside for witnessing the Perseid Meteor Shower 2025

The Perseid meteor shower will peak this week, and you could see some incredible meteors and fireballs.

The meteor shower is active between July 17 and August 24, however, the peak takes place between August 12 and dawn on August 13. According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the best time to see the Perseids is between midnight and 5.30am.

The Perseid meteor shower is thought to be one of the best meteor showers of the year because it produces bright meteors there is also a high chance of seeing fireballs, as well as meteors with long trains.

This year’s peak is happening three days after a Sturgeon Moon, so it is unlikely that you will be able the meteor shower to its full potential. But, there is still a chance of seeming some amazing meteors.

The best places to watch the meteor shower are areas with reduced light pollution including the countryside and parks, and these 11 Merseyside locations have been named the best spots for viewing. The rankings, created by Casino.org, are based on light pollution, horizon visibility, elevation, and late‑night parking access.

1 . Crosby Beach Crosby Beach. | Getty Images Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2 . Southport Waterfront Southport Waterfront. | Aquilina, CC BY-SA 3.0

3 . Leasowe Beach Leasowe Beach. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Formby Beach Formby Beach. | David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons