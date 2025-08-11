11 best stargazing spots in Merseyside for witnessing the Perseid Meteor Shower 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:20 BST

Explore the top 11 locations in Merseyside for watching the 2025 Perseid meteor shower, one of the year's most vibrant astronomical events.

The Perseid meteor shower will peak this week, and you could see some incredible meteors and fireballs.

The meteor shower is active between July 17 and August 24, however, the peak takes place between August 12 and dawn on August 13. According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the best time to see the Perseids is between midnight and 5.30am.

The Perseid meteor shower is thought to be one of the best meteor showers of the year because it produces bright meteors there is also a high chance of seeing fireballs, as well as meteors with long trains.

This year’s peak is happening three days after a Sturgeon Moon, so it is unlikely that you will be able the meteor shower to its full potential. But, there is still a chance of seeming some amazing meteors.

The best places to watch the meteor shower are areas with reduced light pollution including the countryside and parks, and these 11 Merseyside locations have been named the best spots for viewing. The rankings, created by Casino.org, are based on light pollution, horizon visibility, elevation, and late‑night parking access.

Crosby Beach.

1. Crosby Beach

Crosby Beach. | Getty Images Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Southport Waterfront.

2. Southport Waterfront

Southport Waterfront. | Aquilina, CC BY-SA 3.0

Leasowe Beach.

3. Leasowe Beach

Leasowe Beach. | AFP via Getty Images

Formby Beach.

4. Formby Beach

Formby Beach. | David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Meteor shower
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice