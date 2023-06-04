Register
Photos of the iconic Camelot theme park loved by Scousers before it was left to decay

It closed down in 2012.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

Once a popular and thriving attraction, loved by people across the North West, it’s hard to believe it’s over ten years since Camelot closed down for good.

Although the theme park was in Chorley, many Scousers will have fond memories of school trips or family days out at Camelot, and remember how they felt when the closure was announced.

Shutting down in 2012, many of the rollercoasters remained on the site for a number of years, left to rot and decay. The iconic Knightmare rollercoaster could be seen from the nearby motorway, until it was demolished in 2020.

The site was used for an immersive zombie experience last year, but remains empty today. Although the end of Camelot’s story is a sad one, let’s reminisce about good old days at the medieval-style theme park.

Sir Lancelot showing off his jousting skills.

1. Camelot Theme Park

Sir Lancelot showing off his jousting skills. Photo: Dave Haygarth, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia

The excitement we used to feel when seeing this.

2. Camelot Theme Park

The excitement we used to feel when seeing this. Photo: Raymond Knapman, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia

The balloon ride.

3. Camelot Theme Park

The balloon ride. Photo: Dave Haygarth, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia

One of the best rides.

4. Camelot Theme Park

One of the best rides. Photo: Archive

Related topics:Theme parkPeopleNorth West