Liverpool ’s answer to New York living is to be built in the Baltic Triangle, with a premium apartment complex set to land in the city’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhood.

The Baltic Triangle has been named one of the coolest places to live on several occassions, and is the heart of Liverpool’s creative and digital sector. The urban area continues to be popular and continues to grow, with a new apartment building recently opening and a brand-new peace garden currently being installed on the Baltic Green. Plans for a new train station, Liverpool Baltic, are also underway, with work set to begin next year.