Pictures: How New York-style apartment complex in Liverpool’s creative sector could look

The Central Park building will feature a rooftop terrace.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Liverpool’s answer to New York living is to be built in the Baltic Triangle, with a premium apartment complex set to land in the city’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhood.

The Baltic Triangle has been named one of the coolest places to live on several occassions, and is the heart of Liverpool’s creative and digital sector. The urban area continues to be popular and continues to grow, with a new apartment building recently opening and a brand-new peace garden currently being installed on the Baltic Green. Plans for a new train station, Liverpool Baltic, are also underway, with work set to begin next year.

The ‘Central Park’ apartment complex is set to be completed towards the end of 2024, and will feature underground parking, a rooftop terrace, as well as solar panels and a larged garden area.

Here are CGI images of how the New York style complex could look.

The complex will be on its own ‘island’.

1. Central Park, Baltic Triangle

The complex will be on its own ‘island’. Photo: Nexus/Rightmove

There will be a stunning rooftop terrace.

2. Central Park, Liverpool

There will be a stunning rooftop terrace.

The luxury apartments will have a modern interior.

3. Central Park, Baltic Triangle

The luxury apartments will have a modern interior. Photo: Nexus/Rightmove

The huge complex will have views of the Mersey.

4. Central Park, Baltic Triangle

The huge complex will have views of the Mersey. Photo: Nexus/Rightmove

