Pictures: How New York-style apartment complex in Liverpool’s creative sector could look
The Central Park building will feature a rooftop terrace.
Liverpool’s answer to New York living is to be built in the Baltic Triangle, with a premium apartment complex set to land in the city’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhood.
The Baltic Triangle has been named one of the coolest places to live on several occassions, and is the heart of Liverpool’s creative and digital sector. The urban area continues to be popular and continues to grow, with a new apartment building recently opening and a brand-new peace garden currently being installed on the Baltic Green. Plans for a new train station, Liverpool Baltic, are also underway, with work set to begin next year.
The ‘Central Park’ apartment complex is set to be completed towards the end of 2024, and will feature underground parking, a rooftop terrace, as well as solar panels and a larged garden area.
Here are CGI images of how the New York style complex could look.