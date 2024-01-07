The Pontins holiday park in Ainsdale is the third of six remaining sites to close down after a viability assessment.

New photographs show how a Southport resort looked just days after announcing its permanent closure.

On Wednesday (January 3), the Pontins holiday park in Ainsdale became the third of six remaining sites to close down after a viability assessment.

Once a popular choice for holiday makers, with dozens of sites around the country, Pontins closed two of venues last year. Owned by Britannia Hotels, Pontins shut resorts in Prestatyn and Camber Sands in November.

The Southport resort had received a number of complaints from customers in its final months, resulting in a rating of 2.8 out of 5 stars on Google. One customer described the venue as an 'awful place, tatty and bleak' and added that 'skeleton staff' were doing their best. However, others did comment that 'you get what you pay for'.

The below images were taken on Saturday (Januaury 6) and show how the closed-down resort looks...

1 . Pontins, Southport Pontins, Southport. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

