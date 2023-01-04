All the big winners of the NS&I premium bond draw in Liverpool for January 2023 have been revealed.

A brand new month means a brand new Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I), with those holding lucky bond numbers having started January 2023 in Liverpool with an extra wad of cash to bring in the New Year. The Premium Bonds draw sees two bond holders per month win a jackpot prize of £1m, with other high value wins ranging from £100,000 to £1000.

Though no-one in the Merseyside city picked up either of the high value wins, January has seen some Liverpudlian Premium Bond holders pick up as much as £50,000. The lucky individuals who did pick up the jackpot prize hail from Wiltshire and South Yorkshire.

Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by NS&I and unlike other investments, where you earn interest or a regular dividend income, you are entered into a monthly prize draw where you can win between £25 and £1 million that is totally tax free.

A unique bond number is issued for every £1 invested, so a £100 investment in premium bonds would equate to 100 bond numbers, each with a chance to win after being held for a full month. Every month Bond holders’ numbers are generated at random by NS&I’s random-number generator called ERNIE.

The maximum level of holding for Premium Bonds is £50,000. A minimum of £25 is required to buy Premium Bonds and you must be aged at least 16 to purchase them, you can also purchase a bond on behalf of a family member or child - this can be achieved online using NS&I’s secure online system, or by phone or via post.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Liverpool City Region and Merseyside January 2023

£50,000

313BE037327 - a bond value of £33,000 purchased in October 2017

301DL528375 - a bond value of £20,000 purchased in April 2017

231KD628337 - a bond value of £20,000 purchased in September 2014

£25,000

205AV598010 - a bond value of £30,000 purchased in April 2013

179MF052304 - a bond value of £6,000 purchased in March 2011

442PB548423 - a bond value of £13,000 purchased in March 2021

259JF398122 - a bond value of £3,000 purchased in October 2015

471RD471143 - a bond value of £50,000 purchased in September 2021

£10,000

509VF072455 - a bond value of £30,000 purchased in August 2022

219JR240196 - a bond value of £29,000 purchased in March 2014

451TD133675 - a bond value of £26,000 purchased in April 2021

439FN759913 - a bond value of £7,500 purchased in February 2021

482TM422267 - a bond value of £47,000 purchased in December 2021

£5,000

206VS837572 - a bond value of £25,000 purchased in May 2013

331ZM605304 - a bond value of £4,975 purchased in June 108

493DS517266 - a bond value of £15,025 purchased in March 2022

433QK559069 - a bond value of £17,500 purchased in January 2021

233MP671131 - a bond value of £30,000 purchased in October 2014

248RE508614 - a bond value of £20,000 purchased in June 2015

91BG212413 - a bond value of £1,000 purchased in October 2001

265BZ389351 - a bond value of £10,500 purchased in January 2016

415ZQ307215 - a bond value of £5,000 purchased in October 2020

247PQ125595 - a bond value of £10,000 purchased in June 2015

157TX171964 - a bond value of £5,000 purchased in July 2009

280JY792627 - a bond value of £10,000 purchased in August 2016

521AR952614 - a bond value of £50,000 purchased in November 2022

180HZ102315 - a bond value of £1,000 purchased in May 2011

How do I check if I’ve won?