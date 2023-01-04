A brand new month means a brand new Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I), with those holding lucky bond numbers having started January 2023 in Liverpool with an extra wad of cash to bring in the New Year. The Premium Bonds draw sees two bond holders per month win a jackpot prize of £1m, with other high value wins ranging from £100,000 to £1000.
Though no-one in the Merseyside city picked up either of the high value wins, January has seen some Liverpudlian Premium Bond holders pick up as much as £50,000. The lucky individuals who did pick up the jackpot prize hail from Wiltshire and South Yorkshire.
Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by NS&I and unlike other investments, where you earn interest or a regular dividend income, you are entered into a monthly prize draw where you can win between £25 and £1 million that is totally tax free.
A unique bond number is issued for every £1 invested, so a £100 investment in premium bonds would equate to 100 bond numbers, each with a chance to win after being held for a full month. Every month Bond holders’ numbers are generated at random by NS&I’s random-number generator called ERNIE.
The maximum level of holding for Premium Bonds is £50,000. A minimum of £25 is required to buy Premium Bonds and you must be aged at least 16 to purchase them, you can also purchase a bond on behalf of a family member or child - this can be achieved online using NS&I’s secure online system, or by phone or via post.
Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Liverpool City Region and Merseyside January 2023
£50,000
- 313BE037327 - a bond value of £33,000 purchased in October 2017
- 301DL528375 - a bond value of £20,000 purchased in April 2017
- 231KD628337 - a bond value of £20,000 purchased in September 2014
£25,000
- 205AV598010 - a bond value of £30,000 purchased in April 2013
- 179MF052304 - a bond value of £6,000 purchased in March 2011
- 442PB548423 - a bond value of £13,000 purchased in March 2021
- 259JF398122 - a bond value of £3,000 purchased in October 2015
- 471RD471143 - a bond value of £50,000 purchased in September 2021
£10,000
- 509VF072455 - a bond value of £30,000 purchased in August 2022
- 219JR240196 - a bond value of £29,000 purchased in March 2014
- 451TD133675 - a bond value of £26,000 purchased in April 2021
- 439FN759913 - a bond value of £7,500 purchased in February 2021
- 482TM422267 - a bond value of £47,000 purchased in December 2021
£5,000
- 206VS837572 - a bond value of £25,000 purchased in May 2013
- 331ZM605304 - a bond value of £4,975 purchased in June 108
- 493DS517266 - a bond value of £15,025 purchased in March 2022
- 433QK559069 - a bond value of £17,500 purchased in January 2021
- 233MP671131 - a bond value of £30,000 purchased in October 2014
- 248RE508614 - a bond value of £20,000 purchased in June 2015
- 91BG212413 - a bond value of £1,000 purchased in October 2001
- 265BZ389351 - a bond value of £10,500 purchased in January 2016
- 415ZQ307215 - a bond value of £5,000 purchased in October 2020
- 247PQ125595 - a bond value of £10,000 purchased in June 2015
- 157TX171964 - a bond value of £5,000 purchased in July 2009
- 280JY792627 - a bond value of £10,000 purchased in August 2016
- 521AR952614 - a bond value of £50,000 purchased in November 2022
- 180HZ102315 - a bond value of £1,000 purchased in May 2011
How do I check if I’ve won?
You don’t have to do anything else aside from check if your issued bond number is a winner by checking over at the National Savings and Investment website.