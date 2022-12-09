The house is close to the bustle of Lark Lane as well as the calm of beautiful nature reserves.

This lovely two-bed house is perfect for first time buyers. Listed on Zoopla for £190,000, the average price for a property on King Street, Garston, was over £204,000 last year.

Located in a family friendly area, with excellent transport links, the property is close to New Mersey Retail Park, Lark Lane and beautiful nature reserves.

Multiple schools are close by, and Liverpool city centre is just a short journey away - 20 minutes by car or even shorter on the speedy train from Liverpool South Parkway.

The property, which is at on end of a three house terrace row, has two bathrooms - a WC downstairs and a full family bathroom on the second floor. It also has a surprisingly large garden, perfect for hosting family and friends in the summer.

Would you like to live here?

