Formby is one of Merseyside’s happiest places to live.

Merseyside is a popular area, with several idyllic locations to settle down, outside of Liverpool. With multiple sandy beaches, coastal walks, historic hidden gems and independent eateries it’s got all you need.

Research has named several neighbourhood’s in the area as the ‘happiest’ and ‘most desirable’, including Formby.

Located in the heart of Formby, with nearby coastal walks and excellent transport links to Liverpool city centre, this £1.3m property is one-of-a-kind.

With five bedrooms, a games room and bar, this luxurious property has a steep price tag but we can see why.

Victoria Way, Formby Step inside this property, on Victoria Way.

Victoria Way, Formby The home is accessed via an electric gate and large driveway.

Victoria Way, Formby Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a spacious hallway.

Victoria Way, Formby It has parquet flooring and a dark wooden staircase.