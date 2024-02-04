A 'super-sized' detached property in the sought after Eccleston Park area is up for sale for £1,500,000.

Listed on Rightmove, the 'remarkable' five-bed home has a number of luxury features, including a hot tub, terrace balcony, gym and pizza oven, and three bathrooms.

The property description by Jackson-Stops reads: "In the highly sought-after Eccleston Park area, this super-sized custom-designed residence exudes unparalleled luxury. With its expansive and thoughtfully designed open-plan layout, it effortlessly combines modern style with functionality, culminating in a much-envied home. "Built in 2019 and situated on the amalgamation of two plots on an adopted road, this contemporary home has been designed from scratch by the current owners and painstakingly brought to life as a luxury place to call home.

"Boasting a bespoke design, it offers a blend of sophistication and flexibility. Spread across two levels, the property provides remarkable and versatile accommodation, empowering potential buyers to customise various spaces according to their own needs."

- Price: £1,500,000.

- Location: Park Avenue, Eccleston Park, Prescot.

- Estate agent: Jackson-Stops

