Ranking the fries from best to worst at popular UK fast food chains

Fries are an ultimate fast food staple, but does McDonalds, Burger King, KFC, Five Guys or Taco Bell have the best chips in Merseyside? 🍟

Dolly Parton once said: “Potato, potato, potato - I’ve never met a spud I didn’t like.” Much like the country music legend herself, I am a massive fan of the humble spud. The sheer versatility of the vegetable is a subject I am rather passionate about, to say the least. Hearing Dolly is a champion of the tuber was like music to my ears and really cemented the fact that the potato should be celebrated.

Fries are one of the most common ways we consume the spud, with more and more fast food places springing up on our high streets. So, I headed out to taste test chips from all the fast food chains deemed the most popular in a recent survey to see if I agreed with the general public’s opinion on which is the best.

According to the research, carried out on behalf of Betway, the nation’s favourite fast food chain chips are from McDonald’s. The Golden Arches came out on top by a considerable way, securing 21% more of the vote than second place Burger King. KFC is in third place, but maybe more surprisingly, Five Guys got just 8% of the vote, meaning it comes in at fourth. Trailing behind in fifth place is Mexican fast giant Taco Bell.

I taste tested chips from the most popular fast food chains - according to a recent survey - to see if I agree with the general public’s opinions. | Local TV

Having visited a number of sites across Liverpool to conduct my own research, it fair to say I did not agree with the general public. There was a clear winner, and it wasn’t McDonald’s.

Five Guys: The cajun spice coating these chips is delicious - 10/10

The cajun spice coating these chips is delicious - 10/10 Burger King: Crisp coating but needed more seasoning - 8/10

Crisp coating but needed more seasoning - 8/10 McDonalds: Well salted and warm - 7/10

Well salted and warm - 7/10 Taco Bell: Nice flavour but could be crispier - 6/10

Nice flavour but could be crispier - 6/10 KFC: Flacid and lacked flavour - 5/10