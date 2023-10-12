The autographs of all four members were obtained in person sixty years ago.

Rare autographs from all four members of the Beatles are up for sale.

In its first-ever vinyl and popular culture sale, East Midlands based Graham Budd Auctions is selling a host of ephemer, including the incredible Fab Four’s autograph obtained in 1963.

Signed on one piece of paper by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, the autographs were obtained by the vendor’s sister on July 23, 1963, the second date of a six night residency at the Odeon cinema in Weston-super-Mare. The vendor was unable to attend the concert as she was in bed with the chicken pox, making these signatures even more special to her.

Expected to sell for between £4,000 to £6,000, the autographs are described as “clear, strong and legible” and come with a letter of authentication. Up for auction at 10.00am on October 18, an original copy of the Magical Mystery Tour EP is also included with the purchase.

The autographs of all four members were obtained in person sixty years ago. Photo: Graham Budd Auctions

John Garrett, vintage vinyl specialist for Graham Budd Auctions, said: “This lot is an incredible piece for any Beatles fan or collector of music ephemera. The autographs are clear, strong and legible and come with a letter of authentication, having been with the vendor since 1963.

“Getting these autographs in-person during Beatlemania is a real rarity from a great era. At the time these autographs were obtained, The Beatles still hadn’t exploded in the way they would by the time they set foot in America in ‘64.”