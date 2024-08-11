In pictures: Remembering when giants walked the streets of Liverpool

The tale of how giants once bestrode the streets of Liverpool, while thousands of stunned residents looked on with their jaws open, may sound like some fantastical legend passed down from medieval times, but, in April 2012, it happened.

A colossus deep sea diver emerged from the waters of Salthouse Dock and came ashore, a mammoth marionette awoke from her slumber in Stanley Park and Behemoth of a black dog roamed the streets.

The three huge puppets were part of a three-day Sea Odyssey: Giant Spectacular, by French street theatre company Royal de Luxe, and was staged to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

The event involved the girl's uncle, a diver, searching the wreck of the Titanic, and having found a letter from his brother rising from the water at Salthouse Dock and wandering around the city to bring it and the news of the ship's sinking to his niece. The girl, who simultaneously awakes in Stanley Park, sets out to look for her uncle, accompanied by her dog Xolo.

Over 800,000 people turned out to watch the 30-foot tall Little Giant Girl, the 50-foot tall Giant Uncle, and the girl's dog, Xolo, search for each other across the city. All three were controlled using ropes, pulleys and motors and guided by groups of puppeteers, who called themselves Lilliputians.

The girl and uncle miss each other several times, finally meeting up at the King's Dock at the end of the second day. The following day, the pair set out together for a final walk around the city centre, and then board a boat at Canning Dock and leave Liverpool via the River Mersey.

Other giants would bestride the streets of the city again in the future, but here we take a look back at the first time they stepped foot in Liverpool.

