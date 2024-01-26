Renovated five bed Bidston Village property with spacious interior and traditional features up for sale
This lovely five-bed Merseyside home is described by as 'spectacular' offering a 'harmonious' blend of traditional features and modern renovations.
A fantastic Wirral property - ideally located in a 'picturesque' village is up for sale.
On the market for offers in excess of £575,000, this lovely five-bed Bidston Village home is described by estate agents eXp UK as 'spectacular' offering a 'harmonious' blend of traditional features and modern renovations. Take a look around...
