Register
BREAKING

Renovated five bed Bidston Village property with spacious interior and traditional features up for sale

This lovely five-bed Merseyside home is described by as 'spectacular' offering a 'harmonious' blend of traditional features and modern renovations.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

A fantastic Wirral property - ideally located in a 'picturesque' village is up for sale.

On the market for offers in excess of £575,000, this lovely five-bed Bidston Village home is described by estate agents eXp UK as 'spectacular' offering a 'harmonious' blend of traditional features and modern renovations. Take a look around...

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside.

1. School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove/eXp UK

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside.

2. School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove/eXp UK

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside.

3. School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove/eXp UK

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside.

4. School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside

School Lane, Bidston Village, Wirral, Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove/eXp UK

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySpace