Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:21 GMT

Dogs Trust has dozens of pups, including these 12 charming pups, looking for forever homes near Liverpool.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs up for adoption, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.

A large range of dog breeds - of all ages and sizes - are available for fostering or adoption, ranging from Pomeranians and Bichon Frises to German Shepherds, French Bullldogs, Labradors and Akitas.

Animal rescue charities often experience increased demand during the winter period, so, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.

Below are twelve of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Baxter is a Mastiff Cross. He can live with children 16 and above but they'll need to be robust! He would be best as the only pet at home and Dogs Trust do not know if he is fully house trained or used to being left.

Bonnie is a Pomeranian. She is looking for a home together with Queenie. They need a family committed to helping them with house training and who won't leave them alone for long initially. They can live with children over the age of 12 but no other pets.

Hope is a German Shepherd Cross, aged between one and two. She can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only dog at home. Dogs Trust cannot guarantee that she is house trained but feel she could probably be left alone for an hour or two initially without any concern.

Seamus is a Crossbreed looking for a home in Merseyside. He needs a home where everybody is over the age of 14 and where he will be the only pet. He will need somebody at home as much as possible as he will toilet if he is left for too long.

