Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre, located in Whiston, serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home in time for Christmas.

The charity is sadly seeing more people forced to give up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that abandonments often spike during and shortly after the Christmas period.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption at Dogs Trust, including Bichon Frises, Lurchers, Spaniels, Pomeranians, Akitas, German Shepherds, Bulldogs and more.

So, if you are hoping for a new furry best friend, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new friend to cuddle this Christmas - and many more Christmases to come.

Below are 19 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent, loving home in Merseyside in time for the most wonderful time of the year. But, it is important to remember that dogs are for life, not just for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1 . Skylar - Mastiff Cross Skylar is Mastiff Cross up for adoption in Merseyside. She can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only dog at home. She has previously been house trained but may need a refresher. Skylar is scheduled for entropion surgery early in the new year and should make a full recovery. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Kimbo - Lurcher Kimbo is a Lurcher up for adoption in Merseyside. He can live with other dogs and children of high school age. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, and he will need someone at home with him most of the day initially. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Zac - Akita puppy Zac is an Akita puppy up for adoption in Merseyside. He can live with children over the age of 10 and is probably better suited to being the only dog at home. Dogs Trust have very limited history for him but know he has previously been house trained. Zac should not be left for more than an hour or two. | Dogs Trust Merseyside