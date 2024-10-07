Based in Whiston, the Merseyside centre has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a new family and a place to call home. The rescue centre covers Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and offers a diverse selection of dog breeds ensuring that every individual can adopt their furry companion.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.
Below are 13 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love to find a loving home. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Simba - Rhodesian Ridgeback Cross
Simba is Rhodesian Ridgeback Cross, believed to be between one and two years old. He needs a home without other pets, and where he has no dogs as neighbours. He will also need access to walks with few dogs. Simba would really suit someone who has an interest in dog training. He can be left alone for a few hours after a settling in period and is house trained. Children over the age of 16 will be fine. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Lily - Cocker Spaniel cross
Lily is a Cocker Spaniel cross. She can live with children over the age of 16 and will need to be the only pet as she can be jealous over attention. She is house trained but suffers a little separation anxiety so need someone at home with her constantly. | Cocker Spaniel cross
3. Barclay - Beagle Cross
Barclay is a Beagle Cross. He's happy to meet people and is really easy going, but can be strong on his lead when he wants to get somewhere. Dogs Trust have very limited history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained, and he will need someone with him most of the time whilst he settles in. He can live with children around the age of 10 but no other pets. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Billy - Patterdale Terrier
Billy is a Patterdale Terrier. He is a young terrier who would like to find a family that can keep up with him! He's very active when out and about and always vigilant, watching for other dogs and wildlife, but when inside he loves a fuss and cuddle. Billy will happily jump on our laps when we get down to his level, but he can be wriggly still. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
