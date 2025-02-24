Located just outside of Liverpool in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Lurchers, Pugs, Poodles, German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers and more. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new friend?
Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s charming residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
