Discover 17 adorable rescue dogs and puppies in Liverpool eager to find their forever homes.

Located just outside of Liverpool in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Lurchers, Pugs, Poodles, German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers and more. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new friend?

Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s charming residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Bella is a Siberian Husky, estimated to be between one and two years old. Bella can live with children over the age of 10 but needs to be the only pet. She isn't fully house trained and will need someone at home with her to help her.

Daisy is a four-year-old German Shepherd who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only dog in the household.

Milo is a Beagle cross who can live with children aged 16 and over. He is house trained but not used to being alone. He is NOT cat friendly and should be kept away from them. Milo has been diagnosed with an unusual condition called narcolepsy.

Rossi is a Lurcher who is nine-years-old. He can live with children over the age of 14 but no other pets. Dogs Trust have very limited history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, but we do believe he has lived inside. Rossi has minor luxation of both patellas.

