Rescue dogs Liverpool: 11 adorable dogs and puppies seeking forever homes in Merseyside this Christmas

These adorable rescue dogs in Liverpool are waiting for their forever homes in time for Christmas. Could you be the one to give them the gift of love and a new family?

Located in Whiston, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Poodles, Viszlas, Bulldogs, Pomeranians, Cocker Spaniels and Greyhounds.

The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that abandonments often spike during the festive season. The team at Dogs Trust Merseyside is also asking local dog lovers to help them make sure they can give the dogs in their care the best Christmas possible, by donating toys and treats in time for the big day. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new friend?

Below are eleven of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Reggie is an Hungarian Vizsla up for adoption in Merseyside. He is four-years-old and can live with children over the age of 16 but will need to be the only pet. He is house trained and can be left for a few hours once settled.

Charlie is a Miniature Poodle up for adoption in Merseyside. Charlie can live with children over the age of 16 and needs a home without other pets. He has recently had cruciate surgery and his adopters will need to live within driving distance of hydrotherapy appointments in Warrington. Charlie is house trained but needs someone with him all the time initially.

Nero is a Yorkshire Terrier cross. He needs a very particular, quiet and structured home with no other pets or children in the household. He has a training program he will need to continue at home, and adopters who are committed to working with him. Nero will need multiple visits.

Queenie is a Pomeranian. She is looking for a home together with Bonnie. They need a family committed to helping them with house training and who won't leave them alone for long initially. They can live with children over the age of 12 but no other pets.

