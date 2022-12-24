Retro Christmas in Liverpool: 27 historic photos taking you back over 90 years of festivities on Merseyside
Christmas decorations, carol singing, shopping scenes, winter wonderlands and a deserted Covid Christmas all feature.
This photo gallery is packed with festive cheer and Christmas sparkle as it brings together a host of festive images from Liverpool and Merseyside, going back to 1930.
