Two sailors carrying a Christmas tree and holly at Gladstone Dock. Image: Royal Navy official photographer, Tomlin, H W

Retro Christmas in Liverpool: 27 historic photos taking you back over 90 years of festivities on Merseyside

Christmas decorations, carol singing, shopping scenes, winter wonderlands and a deserted Covid Christmas all feature.

By Dominic Raynor
4 minutes ago

This photo gallery is packed with festive cheer and Christmas sparkle as it brings together a host of festive images from Liverpool and Merseyside, going back to 1930.

Christmas decorations, carol singing, shopping scenes, winter wonderlands and a deserted Covid Christmas all feature in this trip down memory lane.

1. Lord Street, Southport, 1930

Christmas shoppers in Lord Street, Southport. (Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2. Liverpool Royal Infirmary, 1931

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’. (Image: University of Liverpool Faculty of Health &amp; Life Sciences)

3. Blue Coat Hospital school, 1936

Girls and boys of the Blue Coat Hospital school in Liverpool sing Christmas carols. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

4. Liverpool FC Christmas party, 1936

Directors and players of the Liverpool football club prepare for their Christmas party in 1963. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

