Retro Southport: Merseyside’s ‘happiest place to live’ captured in 100 years of photos
Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of Southport, dating back over a century.
Named as the happiest place to live in Merseyside in recent study, Southport is a beautiful and popular holiday spot.
The historic town in Sefton, which was named as one of Rightmove’s UK coastal hotspots last year, is thought to have inspired Napoleon Bonaparte to build the tree-lined boulevards of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
From prestigious golf tournemants to stunning floral displays, Southport has hosted many events over the years. LiverpoolWorld have complied a gallery of Southport over the years, dating back to the 19th century.