Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of Southport, dating back over a century.

Named as the happiest place to live in Merseyside in recent study, Southport is a beautiful and popular holiday spot.

The historic town in Sefton, which was named as one of Rightmove’s UK coastal hotspots last year, is thought to have inspired Napoleon Bonaparte to build the tree-lined boulevards of the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

From prestigious golf tournemants to stunning floral displays, Southport has hosted many events over the years. LiverpoolWorld have complied a gallery of Southport over the years, dating back to the 19th century.

1 . Southport over the years A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900. Photo Sales

2 . Southport over the years Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929. Photo Sales

3 . Southport over the years Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport circa 1931. Photo Sales

4 . Southport over the years A crowd of spectators watch as Bridget Newell of Great Britain hits off the fairway to the 6th green during the Women’s Amateur Golf Championship on 15th May 1936 at the Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club. Photo Sales