Christmas is almost here and in two weeks’ time, families around the world will be opening presents, tucking into a Christmas feast and drinking a little too much Bucks Fizz.

Each family has their own unique way of celebrating the most magical time of the year - whether that be not opening presents until you’ve had a festive walk, or insisting on nothing but chocolate for breakfast.

But, there are some traditions that seem to take place in every Merseyside household. Many are not exclusive to Liverpool and Merseyside, but they have become common in every Scouse family and it just wouldn’t feel like a proper Christmas without them.

From matching Alder Hey pyjamas to arguing over whether to watch the King’s Speech, here are 12 things that make Christmas in Liverpool special - and that you’ll definitely relate to.

1 . Christmas Day pub trip Christmas Day pub trip. | Pungu x - stock.adobe.com

2 . Arguing about whether to watch the King's speech Arguing about whether to watch the King's speech. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Matching Christmas Eve pyjamas Matching Christmas Eve pyjamas - Alder Hey if you manage to get some before they sell out. | Canva

4 . New clothes for Christmas Day New clothes for Christmas Day. | Fotoksa - stock.adobe.com