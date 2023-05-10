A guide will be given to Premier Inn reception staff to help them pronounce greetings in their guests home language

Premier Inn in Liverpool is taking steps to teach staff how to greet guests in 37 languages ahead of Eurovision 2023. The Eurovision Song Contest is Europe’s biggest singing competition and the celebrations have seen Europeans flock to Liverpool as the city hosts the contest.

Hotels are inundated with people from across Europe who are all rooting for their home countries. Premier Inn is prepping the team to greet guests in languages such as Spanish, Dutch, German, Czechia, Icelandic, Romanian, Latvian and more.

Premier Inn has enlisted the help from multicultural members of its team to break down the correct pronunciations. The guide will be provided to reception teams throughout the hotel chain to help pronounce the greetings correctly.

Kerry Lawson, Premier Inn Liverpool Regional Operations Manager, commented: “This is the competition we’ve all been waiting for, and we know the people of Liverpool are extremely excited to be hosting our European friends, with our team members being no exception. We are welcoming guests from all over the world and hope our greetings will help raise a smile and help us all celebrate the occasion together.

“We hope our overseas guests agree that the competition is a great time to bring people together. Premier Inn is a great choice to stay at for events – from famous singing competitions to football and everything in between. Sleep is our thing – you might even say we’re a bit obsessed with it. Our super comfy beds help people rest easy – and wake ready to sing their hearts out.”

Common greetings in different languages

Some of the greetings the staff at Premier Inn will learn include:

Hello - Bonjour (French) Pronunciation – Bon-zhuor, / Halló (Icelandic) Pronunciation – Ha-loo / Sveiki (Latvian) Pronunciation – Sve-ke