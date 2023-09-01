Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Seven bars and pubs up for sale in Liverpool and Merseyside - including a match day favourite

If you’ve ever fancied being a pub landlord in Liverpool, you’re in luck.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:23 BST

Most of us love going to the pub or heading into Liverpool for a proper night out. But, have you ever considered being the person behind the bar?

Merseyside is home to some pretty amazing incredible bars and pubs and, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning one, you’re in luck as a number are currently looking for new landlords.

Here, in no particular order, are the Merseyside pubs currently up for grabs on Rightmove and Zoopla, with many including living space for the owners too.

Located in a popular area, this property has two one bedroom apartments, a main bar, games room and trade garden area. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/125425694#/?channel=COM_BUY

1. The Picton, Wavertree L15: £295,000

Located in a popular area, this property has two one bedroom apartments, a main bar, games room and trade garden area. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/125425694#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Rightmove

This live music venue with a function room is closed to Smithdown Road and has an outdoor seating area. There is also two bedroom owner accommodation. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119501786#/?channel=COM_BUY

2. Fogherty’s Bar, Blenheim Road L18: £550,000

This live music venue with a function room is closed to Smithdown Road and has an outdoor seating area. There is also two bedroom owner accommodation. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119501786#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Rightmove

This historic public house and hotel has eight boutique letting rooms and is close to Liverpool FC Stadium. The property has a three section bar area and will accept offers over £850,000 to include goodwill, fixtures and fittings. Stock at valuation in addition. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135491408#/?channel=COM_BUY

3. Flat Iron, Walton Breck Road L4: £850,000

This historic public house and hotel has eight boutique letting rooms and is close to Liverpool FC Stadium. The property has a three section bar area and will accept offers over £850,000 to include goodwill, fixtures and fittings. Stock at valuation in addition. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135491408#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Rightmove

This community pub is in the heart of St. Helens village and has three trade areas as well as spacious owners’ accommodation. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/65066427/?search_identifier=3008119b51df20f6be1535965fc2be53

4. The Clock Face, St. Helens WA9: £750,000

This community pub is in the heart of St. Helens village and has three trade areas as well as spacious owners’ accommodation. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/65066427/?search_identifier=3008119b51df20f6be1535965fc2be53 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PubsBarsSaleLiverpoolRightmoveZoopla