If you’ve ever fancied being a pub landlord in Liverpool, you’re in luck.

Most of us love going to the pub or heading into Liverpool for a proper night out. But, have you ever considered being the person behind the bar?

Merseyside is home to some pretty amazing incredible bars and pubs and, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning one, you’re in luck as a number are currently looking for new landlords.

Here, in no particular order, are the Merseyside pubs currently up for grabs on Rightmove and Zoopla, with many including living space for the owners too.

1 . The Picton, Wavertree L15: £295,000 Located in a popular area, this property has two one bedroom apartments, a main bar, games room and trade garden area. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/125425694#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Rightmove

2 . Fogherty’s Bar, Blenheim Road L18: £550,000 This live music venue with a function room is closed to Smithdown Road and has an outdoor seating area. There is also two bedroom owner accommodation. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119501786#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Rightmove

3 . Flat Iron, Walton Breck Road L4: £850,000 This historic public house and hotel has eight boutique letting rooms and is close to Liverpool FC Stadium. The property has a three section bar area and will accept offers over £850,000 to include goodwill, fixtures and fittings. Stock at valuation in addition. Full details: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135491408#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Rightmove

4 . The Clock Face, St. Helens WA9: £750,000 This community pub is in the heart of St. Helens village and has three trade areas as well as spacious owners’ accommodation. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/65066427/?search_identifier=3008119b51df20f6be1535965fc2be53 Photo: Zoopla