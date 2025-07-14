13 sleepy Merseyside villages for those seeking a peaceful life in 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:18 BST

Discover 13 idyllic Merseyside villages ideal for a serene lifestyle in 2025, complete with historic sites and picturesque views.

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city living, hoping for a more peaceful lifestyle or looking to move away as you approach retirement age, these quaint towns and villages may be perfect for you.

Boasting historic buildings, traditional pubs, beautiful walks and picturesque views, these beautiful Merseyside locations are perfect for retiring to.

We’ve chosen 13 sleepy villages and towns and explored why you should consider moving to them. Take a look at the gallery below for the quaint areas perfect for a peaceful life.

1. Little Crosby, Sefton

Despite being so close to Liverpool, Little Crosby is a rural village, full of character and completely different to the bustling city. With no streetlights and almost 30 historic listed buildings and a craft and coffee shop courtyard, the quaint village is a breath of fresh air. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

2. Hightown, Sefton

Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has previously been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. | Gary Rogers, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

3. Woolton Village, Liverpool

Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It boasts a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries, and stunning historic houses. The latest Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide named Woolton as the best in the North West. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

4. Brimstage, Wirral

Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. | Jorge Franganillo CC

