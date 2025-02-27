Filled with beautiful green spaces, sandy beaches and historic parks, Merseyside is perfect for a springtime walk - whether you fancy a long hike or a shorter family stroll. With the sun finally shining - after what feels like an incredibly long winter - we have put together a list of our favourite spots for a lovely walk.
Including parts of Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley and St Helens, here are 17 beautiful parks, gardens and coastal walks in Merseyside to discover this spring. Let us know if your favourite place is on the list.
1. Allerton Towers, Liverpool
Allerton Towers is a stunning 35 acre park in South Liverpool, open to the public all year round. It is full of little areas to explore, including a partially walled garden . | Emma Dukes
2. Otterspool Promenade, Liverpool
Enjoy the remarkable views of Wirral from across the River Mersey as you stroll around Otterspool prom. Open every day all year round, but the facilities within and around the promenade operate at differing hours. | User calflier001 via Wikimedia
3. Crosby Coastal Park, Sefton
If you are looking for a springtime walk across a sandy and rocky beach, Crosby Coastal Park is the destination for you. Go for a wander from Formby to Crosby and explore the coast surrounded by wildlife - perfect for bird watching. You can visit whenever as access to the beach and trail are open everyday all year round. | C C P
4. Birkenhead Park, Wirral
Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open space and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park in New York. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe. The park covers 90 hectares, meaning you can visit it multiple times and take different routes and discover new wonders. | Emma Dukes
