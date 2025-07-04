In a 2.5 hour set, the 25-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter brought his Love, Light & Song show to the North West’s biggest live music festival – one of only three outdoor dates for the legendary singer in the UK this year.

As he took to the stage Wonder addressed the 20,000 sell-out crowd saying: “Hello. I must say to all of you that I give all praise to God for being able to be here today and I must say to you how I feel.

“I am so happy to have with me some of my family. To my right is my daughter Ayesha, to my left is my son Kyleigh. To all of my family I love you.”

Supporting the legend was fellow Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae.

Lytham Festival continues Friday through to Sunday with headlining sets from Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds and Texas.

