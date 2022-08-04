Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is set to sashay on BBC’s hit dancing show.

Kym Marsh has been confirmed as one of the latest contestants for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Coronation Street actress and member of Hear’Say is the second celebrity to be confirmed for the latest BBC series.

The Merseyside-born actress told BBC Breakfast this morning: "I’m nervous but I’m really looking forward to it. she told.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it’s going to be really tricky, but I’m up for the challenge.”

She joins former Hollyoaks actor Will Mellor as the first two contestants confirmed for the 2022 series.

Who is Kym Marsh?

Kym Marsh first caught the attention of the British public as a member of pop group Hear’Say - the stars of ITV’s Popstars.

Born in Whiston, Kym Marsh first appeared on our screens back in the early 2000’s on the then trailblazing reality show Popstars .

Unlike The X-Factor or Pop Idol, the show was more a documentary about the lives of five performers plucked from auditions through to the release of their first single, “ Pure and Simple .”

The single ended up topping the UK Singles Chart in March 2001.

Since Popstars, Kym Marsh remained on our TV sets with a one off role on BBC’s daytime drama Doctors and being a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women in its eighth season.

But it would be her role on Coronation Street in 2006 that would turn Marsh into a household name again.

Playing Michelle Connor, Marsh’s role earned her Newcomer awards at the 2007 British Soap Awards and 2007 National Television Awards, culminating in earning the Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

Marsh currently presents Morning Live on BBC One and is set to star in the revival of school drama Waterloo Road later this year.

What is Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly is a celebrity reality show that spun off from long-running ballroom dancing show Come Dancing.

The show has been broadcast by BBC One since 2004, hosted by the late Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly.

From season 8 It Takes Two host Claudia Winkleman joined Tess and Sir Bruce on the show - Sir Bruce Forsyth retired from hosting duties in 2014.

2021’s judging panel of (L-R) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are set to return for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

The celebrities and their professional dance partners perform in front of a panel of professional judges, and their scores combined with voting from the viewing public would determine who would make it into the next round, and who ultimately would go home.

2022’s judging panel consists of Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Though no official broadcast date has been set by the BBC, the broadcaster has been advertising the new series as beginning in September 2022.

There are reports that filming is scheduled to begin September 7, which some have speculated would lead to a September 10 broadcast date.

Who else has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Currently, former Hollyoaks and Two Pints of Lager… actor Will Mellor has been confirmed as contestant for Strictly Come Dancing.

With the show looking to start in September though, expect more and more contestants to be announced in the coming days, and yes - we will keep you updated.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to premiere in September 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday nights, with the results show a little later on in the evening.

As Strictly is part of BBC One’s primetime schedule on Saturdays, the main show should be screened between 7:00pm - 8:00pm.

There is always the option to catch up on Strictly Come Dancing and its sister-show, It Takes Two, through the BBC iPlayer.

Though you can also catch up on all the highlights, or lowlights, by visiting the official Strictly Come Dancing page on the BBC’s website .

Where can I get tickets for the launch show of Strictly Come Dancing?

You can apply for tickets to Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show at any time until 10pm on August 7, through the the BBC website . same as the pre-recording show, with all of the same rules and regulations applying to both sets of tickets.

You can apply for tickets for the Professional Dancers Pre-Record at any time until 10pm on Sunday, 7 August, and you can apply on the official BBC website .

Be aware that there are a limited number of seats in the studio and as per the high demand, they are restricting the number of tickets that you are eligible for.

If you apply, you can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets, and only apply if you intend to be the named ticket holder.

If your application is successful, tickets are non-transferable, and cannot be transferred to another date or transferred to a person who is not named on the ticket.