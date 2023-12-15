The four-bed home sits on the edge of a recently built private development.

A unique property is for sale near Merseyside, with a 'striking' design.

Located in Downholland, on the fringes of rural Aughton, the four-bed home sits on the edge of a recently built private development.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,500,000, the property description by Arnold & Phillips reads: "Step into the future with this ultra-contemporary grand designs-inspired house. A true architectural masterpiece, this home will captivate you from the moment you lay eyes on its unique structure.

"Modern in spirit with architecture rooted in tradition ‘The Round House’ offers what is surely one of West Lancashire’s most striking residential properties. The home is a dramatic addition to the landscape and is positioned on a fabulous, gated plot with a generous 8 acres of land, offering unrivalled privacy and tranquillity." Key features include a beautiful central courtyard, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge open plan family living area and kitchen.

1 . Broad Lane, Downholland, West Lancashire Broad Lane, Downholland, West Lancashire Photo: Rightmove

