This family stroll takes in pinewoods, sand dunes, red squirrels, Natterjack toads and ends at a secluded beach with stunning views to North Wales.

Liverpudlians are well aware of the sweeping coastline that stretches along the Merseyside seashore, but this walk offers something extra, taking in everything from coffee shops to sand lizards and ending at a deserted beach.

Apart from the scramble up the sand dunes at the end, its navigates along well-surfaced paths, meaning you could even cycle or bring a big-wheel pushchair before locking them up at the bikerack that unexpectedly emerges in the middle of the wilderness.

The walk begins at Freshfield Sation, on the main Northern Line from Liverpool, in Formby. You can grab a coffee at The Kiosk, or a bite to eat at The Good Catch chippy, before strolling the few miles through heath, pinewoods and sand dunes before eventually reaching the sea.

Try to spot the red squirrels and sand lizards along the the way and be sure to pack some snacks, bucket and spade and a kite to enjoy your time on the beach after emerging from a forest line of gnarled and twisted trees like something out of a brothers Grimm fairytale.

1 . Fisherman's Path walk, Formby This family stroll takes in pinewoods, sand dunes, rare wildlife and ends at a secluded beach with stunning views.

2 . Freshfield station The walk begins at Freshfield Station, Formby, but instead of turning right and following the crowd down towards the famous Red Squirrel Reserve, take a left and walk through the car park to the start of Montagu Road, hidden at the far end.

3 . Montagu Road The start of the walk takes you past some fantastic Formby properties on the exclusive road, which look out over the golf course at Formby Golf Club.

4 . The Triangle Dune Heath The residential street gives way to The Triangle - a protected site of special interest and a special area of conservation. The heather on the regenerated dune heath creates a carpet of green, pink and purple when in bloom.